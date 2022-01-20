Wholesale price of tomato drops to ₹10 a kg in Erode

Increase in the arrival of tomatoes led to a drop in wholesale price in Erode on Thursday.

ERODE

20 January 2022 17:36 IST

Increased arrival of tomatoes to the wholesale markets here led to drop in price that are sold for ₹10 a kg on Thursday.

Tomatoes arrive from Talavadi, Dharmapuri and Andhra Pradesh to the Nethaji Daily Vegetable and Fruit Market functioning on the V.O.C. Park Ground premises every day from where retailers and shopkeepers purchase.

On an average, over 3,000 boxes, each weighing 15 kg, arrive at the market. During the rainy season in November and December, less than 1,000 boxes arrive, leading to sharp increase in price.

In December, 2021, the wholesale price of tomato was ₹ 120 a kg while the retail price even touched ₹ 140 a kg.

However, after rain stopped in the first week of January, there is an increase in the arrival of boxes every day to the market. Traders said there was a sharp increase in the arrival, from less than 1,500 boxes in December to 4,200 boxes every day now. “A box now costs ₹ 120,” said G. Ibrahim, a wholesaler. Since the arrival of tomatoes was increasing sharply, the price would be on a downward trend for the next two months, he added.

Since tomatoes could not be stored for more than three days, most of the traders sold it for a minimum profit when the arrival was heavy, another trader said. The traders said the arrival of tomatoes usually dropped in May after which price would go up. “In the coming weeks, tomatoes will be available even for ₹ 1 per kg,” they added.