HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Wholesale price of tomato drops in Erode market

A wholesaler said arrivals had improved to 2,100 boxes leading to drop in prices

August 12, 2023 03:28 pm | Updated 03:28 pm IST - ERODE 

The Hindu Bureau
Increase in the arrival of tomatoes has led to a drop in wholesale price at the Nethaji Daily Vegetable and Fruit Market in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

Increase in the arrival of tomatoes has led to a drop in wholesale price at the Nethaji Daily Vegetable and Fruit Market in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Govarthan M

With the increase in arrival of tomatoes to the Nethaji Daily Vegetable and Fruit Market, the wholesale price of the vegetable has dropped to ₹55 a kg here on Saturday.

On an average, about 3,500 to 4,000 boxes, each weighing 15 kg, arrive from Talavadi, Dharmapuri and Andhra Pradesh to the wholesale market. But, the arrivals had dropped to less than 1,000 boxes last month, after which prices had touched ₹140 a kg. Arrival of tomatoes had started to pick up in the last 10 days leading to a drop in prices. 

A wholesaler said arrivals had improved to 2,100 boxes leading to drop in prices. “Fresh arrivals push the price down,” he said and added that an increase in arrivals will lead to price stabilising in the next two to three weeks. Farmers in Talavadi said the arrival of tomatoes from Chamarajanagar district in Karnataka to the mandis has started to increase in the last one week adding to drop in prices. “Farmers had planted saplings in June and harvesting would begin in September,” they added. A few farmers pointed out that either excessive rain or little rain in September would affect the crop which decides the price. 

Consumers also heave a sigh of relief as the retail price also dropped to less than ₹80 a kg. “The quality of tomatoes is also good now,” said a house maker Punitha who expects a sharp fall in price in the next two weeks. 

Related Topics

fruit and vegetable / inflation and deflation / Coimbatore / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.