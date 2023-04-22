Wholesale price of tomato drops in Erode market

April 22, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - ERODE

Following the increase in arrival of tomatoes to the Nethaji Daily Vegetable and Fruit Market in Erode, the wholesale price of the vegetable has dropped to ₹10 a kg.

Fresh stocks of tomatoes from Talavadi, Andhra Pradesh and Dharmapuri arrive at the market every day, from where retail trading takes place. On an average, the market receives 2,800 to 3,000 boxes — each weighing 15 kg— a day. Since harvesting is in full swing in Talavadi Hill, the arrival has increased in the last two to three weeks, said a wholesale trader. The regular arrival of tomatoes from other districts and States had led to drop in prices, he added.

While the wholesale price of fine quality tomatoes was ₹10 a kg on Saturday, the retail price was ₹40 to ₹50 for three kg. Traders said that since there was no festival season, the demand was low. Also, due to intense heat, traders were not stocking tomatoes and hence fresh arrivals were sold everyday. “Last year, due to rain in April, the crops were hit pushing the price up to ₹50 a kg. But, this year, the scenario looks like the price will drop further,” said P. Kannan, a trader.

Traders said that the rain forecast for the next four to five days would certainly affect the standing crops that may push the price up. “If it rains heavily during summer, the crops will be affected. Whereas, if there is no rain, the prices will fall due to increase in production,” said S. Marimuthu, a wholesale trader.

