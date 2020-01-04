Wholesale price of onion drops in Coimbatore

The wholesale price of big onion declined to nearly ₹50 a kg in Coimbatore on Friday.

M. Rajendran, a wholesale onion trader and president of Thyagi Kumaran Market Vegetable Merchants’ Association, said the price of imported onion ranged between ₹25 a kg and ₹40 a kg. Onions from Turkey, Egypt and Holland were not selling much. The wholesale price of Indian onions was ₹45 to ₹55 a kg, depending on quality.

Onions from other countries coming to the domestic market now were imported by private traders. The Governments had also placed orders from other countries. These are expected to land in India after January 12. There might not be many takers for these and might affect the prices of Indian onions too.

In markets such as Bengaluru, the wholesale prices were relatively lower. The Government should take steps to ensure that the Indian farmers got sustainable prices, he said.

The wholesale price of small onion continued to be above ₹100 a kg. It might take a month to fall as arrivals from Mysuru are expected only then, he said.

The retail price of big onion, however, remained high at ₹100 to ₹120 a kg.

One of the leading vegetable retailers here said that retail sellers, especially large-scale players, have two to three days stock with them. The prices of big onions are falling for the last couple of days and the retailers are also diluting the stocks with them, selling at lower prices. The rates of big and small onions will fall further in the coming days, the retailer said.