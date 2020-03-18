Wholesale price of egg drops to ₹1.95

18 March 2020 23:37 IST

NECC decides to maintain the same price till March 24

With 15 crore eggs stagnated in Namakkal Zone over the outbreak of COVID-19, the wholesale price of egg has dropped from ₹2.65 to ₹1.95 here on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the price fixation committee of National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC), Namakkal Zone led by P. Selvaraj, chairman and members met and fixed the wholesale price of egg as ₹1.95 which is a fall of 70 paise per egg when compared to the price fixed on Tuesday. The committee also assured that price of egg will not fall further and decided to maintain the same price till March 24 and to meet on March 25. The committee also asked poultry farmers not to sell eggs below the fixed price and also to store the eggs properly.

The zone accounts for over 1,100 poultry farmers who own four crore egg-laying birds producing about 3.5 crore eggs every day. About 70 lakh eggs are sent to Kerala every day and also to anganwadi centres across the State apart from export of egg.

Due to outbreak of the virus, eggs are getting stagnated in the farms as farmers said they face loss of Rs. 8 crore every day.

On March 1, the price of egg was ₹3.48 which dropped to ₹3.08 on March 5 and ₹2.90 on March 14.

Poultry farmers said that rumours regarding COVID-19 in social media against consumption of egg and broiler chicken had led to the drop in price of the poultry to a 14-year low.

During the outbreak of H5N1 avian influenza in 2006, the price of egg dropped to ₹1.75, they added.