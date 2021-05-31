Wholesale markets at two more places in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

31 May 2021 23:03 IST

Coimbatore Corporation has established two more temporary wholesale vegetable markets – one in the northern part of the city and another in the south and asked retail vegetable vendors to not go to the MGR Wholesale Vegetable Market.

In a release issued here on Monday, Corporation Commissioner P. Kumaravel Pandian said the Corporation had established a temporary wholesale market in the Thudiyalur weekly shandy for retail vegetable vendors in Kavundampalayam, Thudiyalur, Saravanampatty and those in the northern part of the city.

Likewise, the Corporation would like traders in the central part of the town to buy vegetables at the T.K. Market or Ramar Kovil market in Ukkadam, from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. They would do well to not go to the M.G.R. Wholesale Vegetable Market.

M. Rajendran, president of TK Market Vegetable Traders’ Association, urged customers to not visit the market for retail purchase. While the shops would be open, it would be only for sales to vendors who sell on push carts and vehicles.

Traders at Anna market say they would meet the Corporation officials on Tuesday as there was no clarity about opening the market.