White sodium vapour lights to brighten Gandhipuram flyover

The Gandhipuram flyover is all set for inauguration, except for works such as erecting street lights and completing the round about on Nanjappa Road.

The State Highways Department has started installing the lamp posts and expects to complete the work in 10 days. “For this project, we had financial provision of ₹ 30 lakh for the lights on the flyover. We have gone in for white sodium vapour lights and it will be handed over to the civic body for maintenance,” said an official with the department. “We plan to complete the work in 10 days and apply for electricity connection,” he said.

For the second level of the flyover, the department has asked for higher allocation for the street lights.

K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, says the street lights are going to be maintained by the local body. It will be prudent on the civic body to go in for energy conservation lighting at this stage as it will be paying the electricity bills.

“The local body should interfere now, go in for LED lights and give a thrust to energy conservation.” Erection and maintenance of street lights on any public road is the work of the local body. Though the Highways Department had provision for street lighting erecting in this project, the Corporation can still pay only the cost additional cost required for LED lights. Thus, it will have to pay lower electricity bill and in the future too, need not spend the entire amount for replacing lamps.

Coimbatore Corporation officials said it was the Highways Department’s responsibility to fix lights not only on the flyover but also service lanes.

Usually, the project implementing agency, in this case, the Highways Department, carried out the complete work.

The Gandhipuram flyover work was no different. The Highways Department had gone ahead and erected light poles. After the expiry of the maintenance period, if the Department handed over the street light maintenance to the Corporation, then the civic body would take charge. As of now, the Corporation had received no communication from the Department regarding street light installation or maintenance.

In the run up the construction too, the Department had paid the Corporation for realigning water line and underground sewer line, the officials pointed out.

(with inputs from Karthik Madhavan)