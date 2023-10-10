ADVERTISEMENT

White cobra rescued from water sump of a house in Coimbatore

October 10, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The young cobra, measuring over a foot, was rescued and taken to the office of the Forest Range Officer

The Hindu Bureau

A leucistic cobra that was rescued from the water sump of a house at Podanur in Coimbatore on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement.

A rare white-skinned cobra, which got its colour due to a genetic mutation called leucism, was rescued from the water sump of a house in Coimbatore on Tuesday. The rescuer later handed over the snake to the Forest Department.

Snake rescuer K. Mohan attached to the Wildlife and Nature Conservation Trust received a call from Kumar, a resident of M.G.R. Nagar at Podanur in Coimbatore, on Tuesday morning, seeking his help for the rescue of a snake.

Mr. Mohan went to the spot and found a white-skinned cobra resting on the step of a water sump of Mr. Kumar’s house. The young cobra, measuring over a foot, was rescued and taken to the office of the Forest Range Officer, Coimbatore. Mr. Mohan said that white cobra is rare to be seen though he had rescued a five-foot-long individual from Kurichi in the city in May this year.

According to experts, leucism is a condition that prevents melanin and other pigments from being deposited on the skin, fur and feathers of animals, reptiles and birds.

