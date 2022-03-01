White coat ceremony held at Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College in Salem

Parents of newly joined MBBS students affixing badges during the white coat ceremony held at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalm Medical College in Salem on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

The white coat ceremony for newly joined MBBS students was held at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College here on Tuesday.

Dean Valli Sathyamoorthy, Medical Superintendent P.V. Dhanapal, Deputy Superintendent Pon .A. Rajarajan, Resident Medical Officer D. Sampath Kumar, vice-principal M. Thenmozhi and other department heads took part in the event. As many as 85 students attended the event.

According to a press release, the new batch of students were welcomed with white coats and they were provided with lapel badges with the caption ‘Keeping healthcare human’ .

Dr. Valli briefed the students on the facilities available in the college. She said that all necessary support would be given to Tamil-medium students to overcome difficulties in studies. Six students have joined the Institution under 7.5% internal reservation quota. An oath was administered to the students and tree plantation was done on the campus premises.