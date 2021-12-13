Whinchat sighted in Tiruppur district

A solitary female Whinchat (Saxicola rubetra) that was sighted by birdwatchers near Uppar Dam in Dharapuram, Tiruppur, on Sunday.

13 December 2021 23:32 IST

In a rare sighting, birdwatchers have sighted a Whinchat (Saxicola rubetra), a migratory bird that breeds in Europe and winters in central Africa, near Dharapuram in Tiruppur district, making it the first recorded sighting in the State and perhaps the second recorded sighting in the country.

A team of birders from Dharapuram Nature Society comprising R. Magesh, D. Sadhasivam, G. Ranganathan and S. Sivakumar spotted the lone bird at a grassland around 5 km south of Uppar Dam in Dharapuram on Sunday. “It was previously sighted in the Chambal region [in northern India], but there has not been any recorded sightings in southern India until now,” Mr. Magesh said. The team cross-checked the photograph of the adult female Whinchat with experts to ascertain its identity, he added.

The appearance of a female Whinchat is quite similar to that of a female Siberian stonechat (Saxicola maurus), but the Whinchats can be distinguished by the prominent light-coloured stripe above its eyes, according to Mr. Magesh.

President of the Coimbatore-based Environment Conservation Group R. Mohammed Saleem, who was a part of an expedition team that sighted a Whinchat at National Chambal Sanctuary in 2019, recalled that the sighting was “unexpected” as the bird is usually never seen in India. “It migrates to Africa through the Middle East [for wintering],” he said, adding that the bird could possibly be seen in Afghanistan or Pakistan. Prior to this, the Whinchat was reported to have been sighted in Sri Lanka, Mr. Saleem noted.

P.B. Balaji, a core committee member of the Coimbatore Nature Society, said that despite Tamil Nadu having a sizeable number of birdwatchers, Whinchats have not been spotted before, indicating its rarity. “This [sighting] is a very important record for our State,” he said. Rigorous studies are required to ascertain why vagrant Whinchats are being spotted here as India is not a part of its migration route, according to Mr. Balaji.

