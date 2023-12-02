Where transgenders show the way for better livelihood in Coimbatore

December 02, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A group of 20 transgenders is running a farm in Coimbatore, rearing goats and cows, and breeding dogs, and showing the way ahead for members of their community.

The group is showing how the community to take up livelihoods, rather than seeking alms at traffic signals, and, thereby, eliminate the stigma society attaches to the community.

Rathi, who leads the group, found it hard when she walked out of her house 15 years ago. However, her grit and determination gave her a new life and the other transgenders along with whom she runs the farm.

Rathi says she went into depression when she was denied a house on rent. She approached the Transgender Federation at the State level and got to learn that the Social Welfare Department had a scheme wherein it provided ₹20,000 for budding entrepreneurs. Eight years ago, she managed to get the assistance and bought a calf and two goats. Later, she mortgaged her jewellery for ₹10 lakh and with a bank loan she managed to get five cents of land.

The land at Kavundampalayam has now became a home for the transgenders. Today, they rear breeds of Punganur kuttai, Bargur Hill, Kongu Kuttai, and Kangeyam cows and the farm has 15 cows and breeds of Jamuna Pari, Assami and Thalassery goats. Besides rearing country chicken, they have Dalmatian, Rottweiler, Pulli Kuttai and Chippi Parai breeds of dogs. They sell milk, goats, country chicken and dogs to earn a living. They do not look at huge earnings. What they want from society is respect and equal rights, they say.