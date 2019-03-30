Where polls finally bring cheer to tribal people

A recent inspection of the two tribal settlements near Anaikatti by the District Collector and District Election Officer, K. Rajamani, for assessing poll-preparedness has rekindled the hopes among the tribal people that polls could help them realise their long-felt needs.

After inspecting the works in the settlements, Mr. Rajamani said that the ongoing construction of 44 houses in two tribal settlements under the Chief Minister's Solar Powered Green House Scheme (CMSPGHS) will be completed soon.

While visiting the settlements near Anaikatti to inspect the works to set up poll booths, the Collector ordered for speeding up the works and completion of houses in Sembukkarai and Dhumanur tribal settlements.

The construction works had remained stagnated for nearly three years.

The Hindu reported on March 23 that voters belonging to Sembukkarai and Dhumanur settlements were threatening to boycott the Lok Sabha elections to express their disappointment over the lack of initiative from the State Government to complete the 12 houses in Sembukkarai and 32 houses in Dhumanur.

The 300 sq.ft. green houses are meant for those living below the poverty line in rural areas.

The demands of the people from two settlements, which includes providing street lights, water supply and road between Sembukkarai and Dhumanur will also be met, Mr. Rajamani said. Street lights would be installed by the first week of April as preparatory and paper works for the same had been completed long ago, he said.

The District Election Officer also ordered for the setting up of polling booths with ramps within 24 Veerapandi panchayat, which has a number of tribal settlements.