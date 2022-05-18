When Krishnagiri police took the novel route to recover illegal country weapons

As many as 61 illegal guns were recovered by the police in a voluntary surrender programme of illegal weapons within a short window of 10 days here in the district. Denkanikottai saw the largest number of weapons surrender followed by Krishnagiri.

Speaking to The Hindu, Superintendent of Police Saroj Kumar Thakur said, this experiment was drawn from an earlier action of summoning the surrender of illegal weapons from hill tribes in Koli hills of Namakkal. “Under the instructions of IG West Zone Sudhakar, we had carried out the experiment, which resulted in the voluntary surrender of 500 weapons from hill tribes.”

Take a leaf out of that experiment, Mr. Thakur had called for a meeting with the panchayat presidents bringing them on board in the recovery of illegal weapons. A joint call was made through the panchayat presidents asking the people in the villages to surrender their weapons either to the president or directly at the police stations with the guarantee of “no questions asked”. In addition, a certificate of appreciation was promised to the owners surrendering the weapons.

It had begun with the solving of a cold murder case that involved murder by shooting. “The weapon used in that murder was SBML(Single barrel muzzle loading) and we felt the crackdown should be on illegal weapons,” Mr. Saroj Kumar Thakur said.

In just 10 days, 61 weapons were deposited with majority of them with the panchayat presidents. And the majority of the weapons were recovered from Denkanikottai, which accounted for 30 weapons and Krishnagiri accounted for 20 weapons. The remaining were from Hosur, Uthangarai and Bargur divisions.

“The threat with illegal weapons was two types: one is poaching in the forests and the other is murders. We wanted to crack down on both,” said Mr.Thakur. The weapons deposited included SBML weapons, DBML weapons(double barrel muzzle loading) and other country made weapons. The holders of illegal weapons may deposit with their panchayat presidents or walk into any police station, DSPs office or even SPs office and deposit their weapons, without being answering for the possession.

With the deadline extended to up to May 31, more recoveries are expected. Those failing to deposit by May 31 will face action, police have warned.

Mobile phones recovered

The district police also recovered over 101 mobile phones that were recorded as stolen since the start of 2022. According to the police, the recoveries were made by a team of cyber crime police.

The recovery of mobile phones were pegged at a value of ₹16.85 lakh. Further, the police have advised public against buying phones off racks from spurious dealers and without bills.