When differently-abled sportspersons celebrated a tournament with sense of empowerment 

Published - August 17, 2024 11:09 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Differently-abled sportspersons during a cricket game at Sri Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya at Periyanaickenpalayam in Coimbatore recently.

Differently-abled sportspersons during a cricket game at Sri Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya at Periyanaickenpalayam in Coimbatore recently. | Photo Credit: SPL

A celebration of human spirit and resilience was what unfolded during the Fifth Annual Sports Tournament for Disabled Individuals hosted by Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya, Coimbatore, earlier this week.

The tournament reflecting inclusivity through uplift and empowerment of disabled individuals with a sense of service and compassion attracted nearly 700 participants from across Tamil Nadu.

The participants utilised the unique opportunity to the hilt to demonstrate their talents in a variety of sports and competitions including table tennis, badminton, kabbadi, cricket and various other games.

Swami Bhaktikamanandaji Maharaj, Adhyaksha of Ramakrishna Math, Coimbatore, and Swami Garishthanandaji Maharaj, secretary of Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya Institutions, said the event fostered a sense of community, belonging, and empowerment among disabled individuals, while driving home the importance of creating opportunities for all individuals, regardless of their physical abilities.

Thanks to the involvement of Azhagiriswami, senior chartered accountant, an alumnus, and other philanthropists, winners were honoured with cash awards worth several lakhs of rupees, along with medals, mementos, gifts, and certificates.

The institution covered the travel, boarding, and lodging expenses of all the participants and their companions, ensuring their participation without financial strain.

Participants recounted how their participation infused in them a profound sense of accomplishment and inspiration.

