Wheelchairs donated to Erode Railway Junction

The Erode Round Table 98 has donated nine wheelchairs to Erode Junction Railway Station for the benefit of the passengers.

A release from the Salem Railway Division said that Elangkavi, Vivek Chander, Shiva Kumar and Cibi of Erode Round Table 98 donated the wheelchairs to E. Harikrishnan, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Salem Division at the junction here on Monday.

The wheelchairs will be of immense help to senior citizens, persons with disabilities and the sick who transit through Erode Junction. Any bonafide passenger can make use of this facility without paying any charge. The wheel chairs will be available at the information centre, office of the Deputy Station Superintendent and the parcel office at the railway station. Passengers, who are in need of the facility, can approach any of the three locations and use the wheelchairs.