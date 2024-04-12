Wheelchair, ramp facilities arranged at all polling stations in Coimbatore district

April 12, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Wheelchair and ramp facilities are among the arrangements made at all 3,096 polling stations in Coimbatore district for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on April 19. Special child care centres will assist mothers with infants, particularly in centres hosting more than five polling stations. District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati urged all Coimbatore voters to participate in the elections. Additionally, amenities such as drinking water, seating arrangements, and shamiana facilities will be provided at all polling stations.

Paid leave on polling day for industry workers

The Joint Directors of Industrial Safety and Health, Government of Tamil Nadu, has announced that all workers in factories and construction companies in Coimbatore and The Nilgiris districts must be granted paid leave on April 19 for the Parliamentary elections, failure will result in legal action. For complaints or queries, contact State Level Control Room Officer: Joint Director Karthikeyan - 9444221011, 044-22502013. Coimbatore District Level Control Room Officers: Joint Director, R. Ramesh - 9443052783, Deputy Director M. Kalaimathi - 9629195525, Deputy Director K. Durairaj - 9894109673. Nilgiris District Level Control Room Officers: Joint Director Mo. Seenivasagam - 9443377932, Deputy Director E. Keerthivasan - 9600908630, Assistant Director P. Sarathkumar - 9894870412.

