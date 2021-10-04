Wheelchair provided to differently-abled youth

It was a moment of relief for Varadharajan, a differently-abled youth and his father Ramalingam who came to Collectorate to petition for a wheelchair and pension under differently-abled persons scheme.

Mr. Varadharajan, a 22-year-old youth from Danishpet, over 30 km away from the city has been visiting the Collectorate for the past few years requesting for pension as he was suffering from 100% disability. Mr. Varadharajan was affected with physical development impairment, officials said.

However, despite petitioning for several years, the father-son duo didn’t receive any relief. However, they did not lose hope and visited the Collectorate again on Monday.

District Collector S. Karmegham heard the grievances of differently-abled persons at the specially arranged hall near the District Differently-Abled Welfare Office on the Collectorate premises.

Hearing the grievance of Mr. Varadharajan, the Collector ordered the authorities to provide the youth with a wheelchair immediately. Mr. Karmegham himself lifted the youth and made him sit on the chair, rolled the chair to the portico and helped him to board the ambulance for differently-abled persons. The Collector also asked the authorities to take measures for providing the youth with pension at the earliest.

Mr. Ramalingam expressed his gratitude to the Collector for taking swift action.