WhatsApp group friends come together to build house for elderly couple in Pandalur

A group of friends at Ayyankolly in Pandalur managed to raise more than ₹ 6 lakh to help construct a house for an elderly couple.

The members, who took the initiative, all members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), had first learned that 80-year-old C.T. Pappachan and his wife Leela were living without a proper roof when they were distributing COVID-19 relief to residents in Pandalur.

Mr. Pappachan and Ms. Leela, who have been living in Panadalur since 1967, have in the past taken part in agitations for land rights for poor people, and were earning a living as farmers, said K. Achuthan, one of the people who helped raise funds for the construction of the house.

“When we visited the couple during the lockdown, we learned that Mr. Pappachan was unwell due to his advanced age. His wife was working and helping them through the difficult times. They did not have a proper roof over their house, and were using a plastic sheet to keep out the rain,” said Mr. Achuthan.

Mr. Achuthan, along with K. Rajan, A. Yohannan, K.A. George, M.P. Joni and T.R. Subramaniam, all members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), started a WhatsApp group to help raise funds for the initiative.

More than 86 people, including local residents as well as students were part of the group, which led fundraising efforts.

With the money raised by Mr. Achuthan and his friends, a 470 square-foot house was constructed for the couple.

“We are extremely pleased to have been able to help out a comrade who was in need of help. We hope that the house will give Pappachan and Leela some comfort, especially during the monsoon, as their old house used to leak and would lead to them getting sick,” said another one of the members who helped raise funds for the house.