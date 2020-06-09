WhatsApp comes handy for butterfly enthusiasts to track pre-monsoon migration of winged beauties

Migration of butterflies from the Western Ghats towards the Eastern Ghats triggered by the southwest monsoon is an annual phenomenon that all butterfly enthusiasts in the southern States eagerly wait for.

Though the COVID-19 lockdown forced the observers to remain at home this year, a WhatsApp group of butterfly enthusiasts from all over the country came in handy for observers to track this annual movement.

Members of the WhatsApp group named ‘Butterfly Migration India’ posted their observations in specific pattern - with details such as the species, place and time of observation, direction of movement, and average number of individuals that move per minute - from their locations.

As the migration of butterflies belonging to Danainae subfamily like Blue Tiger, Dark Blue Tiger, Double-Branded Crow and Common Crow before the southwest monsoon largely happened from the Western Ghats areas of Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu towards the Eastern Ghats, members of the group from these States updated the data in the group for observers in other parts of the country to follow up.

“This group was started in 2016 for a long-term observation of the butterfly migration pattern in India. We have documented the movement from the Western Ghats to the Eastern Ghats ahead of southwest monsoon and the reverse movement triggered by northeast monsoon since 2016. There are about 40 members in the group from Tamil Nadu,” says A. Pavendhan of Tamil Nadu Butterfly Society.

According to Kalesh Sadasivan of Thiruvananthapuram-based Travancore Natural History Society, the movement of these butterflies (crows and tigers) towards the Eastern Ghats is about 10 to 15 km per hour in hills, while the speed increases further in plains. Due to the lockdown, tracking of migration in forest areas was not possible this year. When a band of butterflies entered the Edamalayar forest area in Kerala towards the east, observers in that part updated the details in the group. The band exited forest to Tamil Nadu side through Marayoor and Amaravathy division where observers tracked their movement and posted it in the group. “At least five years of data is required to assess the pattern of the migration and reverse migration, which has never been done by any individual or scientist in India. Apart from crows and tigers, short distance migration of Common emigrant and Albatross butterflies also happen before southwest monsoon. Butterflies are good bioindicators and our forefathers had this knowledge,” says Dr. Kalesh, a key member of the group from Kerala, which has about 100 members.

The group has about 15 members from Karnataka, another State where the pre-southwest monsoon migration happens in large scale. “In Karnataka, the migration is still going on. Apart from crows and tigers, our observers have also tracked the movement of Painted lady and Common emigrant in Karnataka,” says Ashok Sengupta from Bengaluru.

Another notable migration happening every year is of Crimson rose, which move to Sri Lanka crossing the sea.