WhatsApp chatbot for cancer, COVID-19 awareness launched

COIMBATORE

31 May 2021 22:31 IST

Sri Ramakrishna Institute of Oncology and Research (SRIOR), Coimbatore, on Monday launched a Whatsapp chatbot to create awareness about cancer, ill effects of tobacco use and about COVID-19.

According to SRIOR, the WhatsApp chatbot works out of an artificial intelligence driven platform.

The chatbot will start communicating with persons who send a “hi” to the number +91 63645-78269. Starting from the language selection, and then the disease selection, the bot will take the user through a series of awareness videos and facts, says Srior director P. Guhan.

D. Lakshminarayanaswamy, managing trustee of SNR Sons Charitable Trust, launched the chatbot in the presence of P. Sukumaran, Dean of Sri Ramakrishna hospital, Dr. Guhan and the staff of SRIOR on the occasion of World No-Tobacco Day on Monday.

Dr. Guhan said the theme of World No-Tobacco Day this year was “Commit to Quit” and the campaign encouraged people to quit tobacco for a healthier life. The digital awareness platform was designed to create maximum commitment amongst the tech savoy youth and adults, he added.