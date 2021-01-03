What was Stalin’s achievement as Municipal Administration Minister and Deputy CM, asks Velumani

Coimbatore

03 January 2021 23:58 IST

What was DMK president M.K. Stalin’s contribution when he was a Municipal Administration and Deputy Chief Minister, Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani asked at a meeting the AIADMK had organised at Thondamuthur, near here, on Sunday to condemn the assault of a woman at the ‘Makkal Gram Sabha’ meeting the DMK had organised on Saturday.

There was nothing that either he, Mr. Stalin, or the DMK could claim to have to done for the State and Coimbatore in particular.

In the last few years under the AIADMK rule, the district had witnessed unprecedented development, Mr. Velumani said and listed a number of schemes.

“Why is that the DMK had failed to implement the Athikadavu-Avinashi groundwater recharge scheme,” he asked.

Mr. Velumani also said that the DMK president would do well to remember the needle of suspicion in the 2G spectrum allocation scam, the death of Sadiq Batcha and few others pointed towards the DMK.

Milk and Dairy Development Minister K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji said Mr. Stalin was unsure of what he spoke. His calculations would go awry in the Assembly election as people vote the AIADMK to power.

Mr. Stalin’s elder brother M.K. Alagiri had also said that Mr. Stalin’s dream to become a Chief Minister would remain just that, Mr. Bhalaji said.

The DMK would not be a challenge to the AIADMK as the party had successfully implemented several schemes and taken care of their needs like giving financial assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown and now for Pongal 2021.