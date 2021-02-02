What is ‘MetroLite’

Coimbatore

02 February 2021 23:49 IST

Light Urban Rail Transit System or MetroLite comes with lesser passenger capacity and at lower cost. Most of the rail surface will be on ground (at-grade) to bring down construction cost. There will be a dedicated corridor for rail movement and it will be separated from road traffic.

Road width required will be a minimum of 8.5m

If road width does not permit, one line will be provided on the road and a parallel road will be chosen for another line.

Integrated road and metro traffic signalling system will be provided with priority for metro lite system.