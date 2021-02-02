Coimbatore

What is ‘MetroLite’

Special Correspondent Coimbatore 02 February 2021 23:49 IST
Updated: 02 February 2021 23:49 IST

Light Urban Rail Transit System or MetroLite comes with lesser passenger capacity and at lower cost. Most of the rail surface will be on ground (at-grade) to bring down construction cost. There will be a dedicated corridor for rail movement and it will be separated from road traffic.

Road width required will be a minimum of 8.5m

If road width does not permit, one line will be provided on the road and a parallel road will be chosen for another line.

Advertising
Advertising

Integrated road and metro traffic signalling system will be provided with priority for metro lite system.

Comments
More In Coimbatore
Read more...