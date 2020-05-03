Wet grinder manufacturers seek support

Wet grinder and accessory manufacturers in Coimbatore sought support from the government to revive operations.

The Coimbatore Wetgrinder and Accessories Manufacturers’ Association office bearers told presspersons here recently that about 750 wet grinder manufacturers and nearly 4,000 accessories manufacturers had paid wages to workers for two months and had accumulated interest to be paid to the banks. The product and industry was unique to Coimbatore as wet grinders were not manufactured any where else in the country.

All of them had outstanding payments from their buyers and were unable to ask for it because of the lockdown for more than a month now and lack of business. Hence, the State Government should waive off the electricity bill for all the manufacturers who had less than 10 HP power connection. It should also extend financial support to the wet grinder and accessories manufacturers so that they could revive operations, the office bearers said.