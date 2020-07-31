Western region sees six deaths, over 400 new cases

The western region recorded six COVID-19 deaths on Friday, with Coimbatore district accounting for four and Salem and Namakkal districts one each. A 95-year-old man recovered from the disease in Dharmapuri district.

As for fresh positive cases, Coimbatore district topped the list of single day tally with 169 cases, though it was a dip compared to the count over the last four days, which ranged from 250 to 313 cases. Salem district followed with 123 cases on Friday. The four persons who died in Coimbatore were men aged 79, 65, 36 and 27. The total number of deaths in the district so far is 54, Health Department officials said. A 57-year-old man of Pattakovil in Salem Corporation limits died of COVID-19 at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital (GMKMCH). Officials said he had various ailments. With this, the total number of deaths reported in the district is 31.

In Namakkal, the death of a 71-year-old man from Mohanur took the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the district to six so far.

The fresh cases in Coimbatore raised the district’s tally so far to 4,821. Of the new cases, 138 were from Coimbatore Corporation limits and the others from Annur, Karamadai, Kinathukadavu, Madukkarai, Sulur, Thondamuthur blocks and also Mettupalayam and Pollachi Municipalities, officials said. Officials said 161 patients were discharged on Friday.

123 in Salem

The fresh 123 cases in Salem, pushed the district’s tally to 3,622. While 78 persons were discharged, 1,097 are under treatment.

The Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratory at the GMKMCH was closed on Thursday night for two rounds of disinfection after an employee at the laboratory tested positive. It was reopened on Friday morning and samples were accepted.

Namakkal district reported 47 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 694. As many as 354 persons were discharged while 334 are under treatment.

Police station disinfected

Tiruppur reported 51 new cases, taking the overall tally to 873 cases in the district.

A 26-year-old man, who is a constable at Thirumuruganpoondi police station, and a 27-year-old woman constable with the Armed Reserve were among those who tested positive.

The police station was disinfected.

Police sources said that nearly 300 personnel with the City Police and 200 family members were tested for COVID-19 as on Friday. Three employees of a public sector bank in Kangeyam also tested positive on Friday, and the bank was closed for fumigation. Fifty-four patients were discharged on Friday, Health Department officials said.

33 in Erode

Erode reported 33 new cases, and the district’s tally so far is 724. While 523 persons have been discharged so far, 192 are under treatment at the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital in Perundurai.

13 in Krishnagiri

While Krishnagiri district recorded 13 positive cases and Dharmapuri district three cases, a 95-year old man from Palacodde in Dharmapuri recovered from COVID-19 after treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital.

The patient was admitted with respiratory difficulty, fever and cough. He was under respiratory support for the first seven days. As his condition improved, he was able to breath without respiratory support over the last 3 days.

Two persons tested positive in the Nilgiris, taking the total number of cases in the district to 766.