Western region sees over 1,600 cases and 14 deaths

Salem district reports six deaths and Erode four

The eight districts in the Western region saw 1,670 COVID-19 positive cases and 14 deaths on Tuesday. Six persons died in Salem district, four in Erode, two in Tiruppur and one each in Coimbatore and Namakkal.

With 572 fresh cases, Coimbatore district’s tally rose to 31,489 on Tuesday. The death of a 33-year-old man took the toll so far to 425.

A total of 25,908 patients have recovered and 5,156 were undergoing treatment. On Tuesday, 534 patients were discharged.

Tiruppur district’s tally crossed the 8,000 mark with the 153 new cases reported on Tuesday. Two persons aged 63 and 70 died of the disease. Of the total 8,023 cases, 6,309 have recovered and 1,583 were active cases. The district has so far reported 131 deaths. A total of 204 patients were discharged.

Of the 343 new cases reported in Salem district, 339 were indigenous. Four patients had returned from Dharmapuri, Namakkal, Chennai and Tiruchi. The disease claimed the lives of six persons aged 60, 45, 56, 68, 58, and 60.

Namakkal district reported 140 new cases. According to health officials, 13 patients had returned from Erode, Salem, Coimbatore, Karur, Tiruchi. A woman aged 77 died.

Erode district reported 126 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 6,642. While 133 persons were discharged, 1,100 persons continued to be under treatment. Four persons died, raising the toll in the district to 88.

Nilgiris district reported 149 fresh cases. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases stood at 4,093. Twenty-five persons had died of the disease so far and 982 persons are under treatment. Krishnagiri reported 94 cases and Dharmapuri 93.