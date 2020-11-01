Western region sees 705 new cases, one death

Coimbatore district reports 248 cases and Salem 110

The eight districts in the Western region, on Sunday, reported 705 fresh cases of COVID-19 and one death.

A 52-year-old man from Namakkal, who was undergoing treatment at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in Salem, died.

The patient was suffering from respiratory and kidney ailments, a media bulletin said.

Coimbatore district reported 248 fresh cases. According to the Health Department, 1,728 patients from the district were under care at different hospitals and two COVID-19 Care Centres as of Sunday. A total of 573 persons were discharged from treatment centres. The district did not report any death due to the disease on Sunday.

Eighty-five persons tested positive in Tiruppur district, taking the tally to 12,837. The district had 960 active cases as on Sunday. The Health Department said that 114 persons from the district returned home after recovering from the disease on Sunday.

Salem district reported 110 new cases, lowest in the recent times.

Of the 64 fresh cases in Namakkal, eight had returned from Salem, Karur, Coimbatore and Tiruchi.

Erode district reported 98 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 10,393. While 101 persons were discharged, 801 persons continued to be under treatment.

Forty-five persons tested positive in the Nilgiris district. The total number of confirmed cases in the district stood at 6,661. The district administration said that 275 persons were undergoing treatment.

Krishnagiri reported 37 cases and and Dharmapuri 18.