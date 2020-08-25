Western region reports over 900 cases

The Western region saw 997 COVID-19 positive cases on Tuesday, with Coimbatore district reporting 322 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 12,467.

Coimbatore district reported the death of eight persons aged 89, 83, 85, 75, 68, 74, 68 and 48. A 57-year-old man died in Tiruppur. With the death of a 60-year-old woman in Erode, the total deaths reported in the district so far stood at 33. Salem district on Tuesday reported the death of seven persons aged 46, 68, 48, 84, 60, 70 and another elderly man. The Nilgiris district reported the death of a 60-year-old woman, taking the toll to nine so far.

CMCH Dean P. Kalidas said that a 20-year-old COVID-19 patient from Tiruppur underwent an emergency surgery on August 15 at the hospital. He underwent a surgery at Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital following a road accident and was diagnosed with anastomotic leak (leakage through intestinal wall following surgery). He was referred to CMCH. The doctors took adequate COVID-19 precautions during the surgery and the patient was stable as on Tuesday, Dr. Kalidas said in a release.

Tiruppur district reported 44 fresh cases, taking the overall tally to 2,143. A 56-year-old man, who was the Village Administrative Officer of Kanakkamapalayam village under Tiruppur Block, tested positive.

Salem district saw 297 cases on Tuesday, 277 of which were indigenous including 117 in the Salem Corporation limits. About 20 patients returned from Chennai, Kalakuruchi, Namakkal, Tiruvanamalai, Erode and Chengalpet.

In Namakkal, 60 cases were reported, of which 57 were indigenous and three were imported cases.

Erode district reported 143 cases on Tuesday, taking the district’s tally to 2,396. While 64 persons were discharged, 1,065 persons were under treatment.

In the Nilgiris, 79 persons tested positive, of which 56 were reported in Kookalthorai. The total number of infections in the district stood at 1,473, with 1,080 people having recovered so far.

In Krishnagiri, 44 persons tested positive, taking the total number of cases to 1,913. There were 329 active cases. With eight persons testing positive in Dharmapuri, the district's tally stood at 1,149, active cases being 148.