Western region reports over 1,500 cases

Coimbatore Bureau

02 October 2020 23:34 IST

The western region reported 1,547 COVID-19 cases on Friday, with Coimbatore topping with 495 cases followed by Salem with 335 cases. Coimbatore and Salem districts reported six deaths each.

The fresh cases raised Coimbatore’s overall tally to 33,116, of whom 27,753 recovered and 4,913 are under treatment. On Friday, 637 patients were discharged

The death of six persons aged 68, 51,73, 45, 86 and 75 took the toll in the district to 450.

With 149 fresh cases, Tiruppur district’s tally crossed the 8,500 mark. Two persons aged 49 and 60 died and the toll stood at 139. Of the total 8,530 cases so far, 6,780 recovered and 1,611 are active cases. The district saw the discharge of 159 patients on Friday.

All the 355 new cases reported in Salem district were indigenous, including 182 in the Corporation limits. Four patients returned from Erode and Namakkal. Three patients aged 67, 73 and 53 died in Salem.

In Namakkal, 163 persons tested positive, of whom eight returned from Salem, Erode, Tiruchi and Coimbatore. Three patients aged 71, 80 and 70 died in the district.

Erode reported 194 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 7,118. While 143 persons were discharged, 1,164 persons were under treatment. The toll stood at 91.

With 73 persons testing positive in the Nilgiris, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stood at 4,318, with 803 people undergoing treatment. The toll stood at 25.

While Krishnagiri recorded 76 cases, Dharmapuri reported 62.