Western region reports over 1,400 cases

14 September 2020 22:28 IST

Coimbatore district reported 498 new COVID-19 positive cases on Monday, taking the district’s tally so far to 22,662. Three patients aged 42, 57 and 83 died and the toll stood at 357.

In Salem, two persons aged 60 and 82 died. Tiruppur reported the death of a 76 year old, taking the toll to 86.

One more private laboratory in the city got approval to conduct COVID-19 testing. Metropolis Healthcare Ltd said in a statement that its Coimbatore Metropolis Lab on Cowley Brown Road, R.S. Puram, got the testing approval.

Salem recorded 297 cases, of which 295 were indigenous including 189 in the Salem Corporation limits. Two patients returned from Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri.

In Namakkal, 118 persons tested positive, 29 of them returned from Erode, Salem, Chennai, Karur, Kumbakonam and Coimbatore and one from Assam.

Tiruppur saw 192 fresh cases, taking the overall tally to 4,938. Of the total cases, 3,030 recovered and 1,822 were active cases. Eighty-four patients were discharged on Monday.

A 24-year-old man arrested under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old tested positive.

Erode district reported 133 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 4,668. A total of 116 persons were discharged while 1,055 persons were under treatment.

With 94 persons testing positive in the Nilgiris, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stood at 2,443, with 1,835 people having recovered so far.

Krishnagiri district reported 78 cases and Dharmapuri 87.