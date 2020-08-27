Western region reports over 1,200 cases, 21 deaths

27 August 2020 21:54 IST

The eight districts in the western region saw 1,211 new COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths on Thursday, with Coimbatore reporting 439 new cases and Salem 413.

In Coimbatore district, the total number of positive cases increased to 13,398 and the death toll rose to 274. As many as 357 persons were discharged on Thursday.

The district reported the deaths of 11 patients on Thursday. One of them was a 60-year-old woman who had undergone kidney transplantation. She was brought to the Coimbatore Medical College and ESI Hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead. She later tested positive.

Salem district reported the deaths of eight persons aged 55, 65, 55, 65, 30, 62, 65 and 75. In Tiruppur, two persons aged 30 and 55 died of the disease.

Of the 413 fresh cases in Salem district, 409 were indigenous including 225 in the Salem Corporation limits. Four patients returned from Kallakuruchi, Chennai and Dharmapuri.

In Namakkal, 84 cases were reported of which 15 returned from Salem, Erode, Coimbatore, Karur and Chennai and three from Bihar and Karnataka.

Erode’s 121 new cases took the districts’ tally to 2,620. Thirty-six persons were discharged on Thursday and 1,157 were under treatment. So far, 37 deaths were reported in the district.

Tiruppur district reported 96 cases that include a Sub-Inspector of Kamanaickenpalayam police station, a doctor from Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital and a sanitary inspector with Tiruppur Corporation. The district’s overall tally stood at 2,337. A total of 31 patients were discharged.

With 25 persons testing positive in the Nilgiris, the total number of cases in the district stood at 1,493. So far, 1,169 people recovered from the disease.

In Krishnagiri, 32 persons tested positive and Dharmapuri reported one case.