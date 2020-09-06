Western region reports 1,185 cases, 18 deaths

Coimbatore registers 538 cases, Tiruppur 153 and Salem 122

Western region on Sunday reported 1,185 fresh COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths.

As per the media bulletin issued by the Health Department, 538 cases were reported in Coimbatore district.

As many as 473 persons got discharged from different hospitals and COVID-19 Care Centres (CCC) in the district.

As of Sunday, the number of persons tested positive in the district stood at 18,955.

Officials with the Health Department said that more number of swab samples will be collected in the coming days from the district as part of intensifying testing.

Five patients aged 60, 53, 71, 45 and 71 died at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Friday and Saturday. In Tiruppur four patients aged 51, 50, 63 and 67 died at various hospitals in Coimbatore and Tiruppur. A 40-year-old man and a 96 year-old woman died during the early hours of Sunday.

Two fatalities, a 65-year-old woman and a 76-year-old man were reported from Namakkal.

A 61-year-old male, who was undergoing treatment at Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital, died on Saturday. Four persons died in Erode taking the total deaths to 50 in the district so far.

The number of cases reported in Tiruppur district were 153, taking the overall tally to 3,459 cases.

As many as 139 patients from the district were discharged from various hospitals.

After several days, the number of cases reported in Salem reduced below 200. The district registered 122 cases. Among the cases 121 were indigenous, 81 from Salem Corporation limits and a returnee from from Villupuram.

In Namakkal, 96 cases were reported. 24 patients returned from Salem, Coimbatore, Karur, Tiruchi, Erode and Chennai and one from Karnataka.

In Dharmapuri, 24 indigenous cases were reported, while Krishnagiri registered 86 cases.

Erode district reported 118 new cases taking the districts tally to 3,842. While 191 persons were discharged on Sunday, 1,147 persons continued to be under treatment.

In the Nilgiris, 48 people tested positive. With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 1,897, with 1,502 people having recovered so far.