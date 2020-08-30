Western region records 1,267 cases, 13 deaths

30 August 2020 22:22 IST

Coimbatore sees 498, Salem 329 and Erode 158

Western region on Sunday recorded 1, 267 cases and 13 deaths.

According to a Health Department bulletin, as many as 498 persons tested positive in Coimbatore district. Majority of the patients were from urban parts of the district.

In Coimbatore, five patients aged 67, 80,71,70 and 53 died of the dieseas taking the toll to 498. In Salem, six persons aged 91, 72, 40, 71, 80 and 74 died. One person aged 56 died in Erode taking the toll to 40. Tiruppur also reported the death of a 60-year-old.

Advertising

Advertising

On Sunday, 3,567 patients were under treatment. As many as 451 persons were discharged.

In Salem, 329 cases were reported of which 326 were indigenous and three returned from other places.

In Namakkal, 70 cases were reported of which four patients returned from Erode, Salem and one from Karnataka. In Krishnagiri, 69 cases were reported and all are indigenous. In Dharmapuri, 14 indigenous cases were reported.

Erode district reported 158 cases taking the districts’ tally to 3,049. A total of 185 persons were discharged, while 1,287 were under treatment.

Tiruppur district reported 93 cases, taking the district's overall tally to 2,649 cases.

The district reported less than 100 cases after two days on Sunday. Out of the total 2,649 cases, 1,789 have recovered and 795 were active cases. Fifty-three patients were discharged.

In the Nilgiris, 36 people tested positive. With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stood at 1,584, with 1,256 people having recovered so far.