Western region now pins hope on NE monsoon

05 October 2020 22:31 IST

Southwest monsoon saw eight districts record above average rainfall

The Southwest monsoon that had just existed saw eight revenue districts - Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore and the Nilgiris - recording above average rainfall. With the predictions showing a positive sign, the region pins hopes on a good bountiful Northeast monsoon.

In the past there had been years, when the region received below average rainfall. Though Pilloor reservoir, that caters to drinking water needs had surplussed more than once, the same could not be witnessed in Siruvani despite rain, as Kerala was maintaining the storage below the Full Reservoir Level (FRL).

For the second consecutive year, Coimbatore received excess rainfall during the Southwest monsoon season from June to September. The district this year has thus far received 269 mm as against the season’s average of 195 mm. And, most of the 269 mm has come in September, says S.P. Ramanathan, Prof. and Head, Agro Climate Research Centre at the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University. The district has received over 115mm this September as against the months’ average of 70.7mm. Last year, the district received 308.1mm. And, August 2019 alone brought in 221.3mm and that too in seven rainy days, he says. A day with over 2.5 mm precipitation is accounted for as a rainy day.

Advertising

Advertising

The Northeast monsoon prediction for Coimbatore is again good in that the Centre has said that there may be 318mm rainfall from October to December as against the average of 343.8mm.

According to the District Agro-Meteorology unit under the Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Salem, an average rainfall of 351 mm is expected during the monsoon in the district. During Southwest monsoon, an average rainfall of 386.5 mm was recorded till September 24.

In Namakkal, according to studies conducted by Gramin Krishi Mausam Seva under the department of livestock production management under Veterinary College and Research Institute, Namakkal, the district has received 49 mm excess of average rainfall expected during Southwest monsoon.

However, in Krishnagiri district this year, the Southweest monsoon brought in 420.38mm of rainfall, as compared to the last year’s rainfall of 345.49mm. The Southwest monsoon brought in copious amount of rainfall way above the annual average.

For the second consecutive year, the Southwest monsoon in the Nilgiris brought intense showers to the Nilgiris.

Scientists from the Indian Institute of Soil and Water Conservation (ICAR-IISWC) in Udhagamandalam, said that there had been “deficient” rainfall during the month of July in both 2019 and 2020. They said that the quantity of rainfall the district received in the same month over the last two years was between 40-60 % lesser than the average. They added that these relatively drier months were followed up by higher quantities of rain over shorter spells of time over the last two years, increasing the chances of landslips and flooding. The dams in the district are almost at full capacity due to the rain in the district during August and September of this year. According to the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco), most of the dams are above 90 % of their total storage capacity.

Southwest monsoon in Erode district during July and September was normal as most of the areas received rainfall this year.

Officials at the Meteorological Department said that so far the district received 217 mm.

Due to rain in the catchment areas, the major reservoir in the district, Bhavani Sagar, received copious water in the past two weeks. On Monday, the water level at the reservoir stood at 101.14 feet against the full reservoir level of 105 feet. The storage at the reservoir stood at 29.627 tmc.

(With inputs from Karthik Madhavan in Coimbatore, Rohan Premkumar in Udhagamandalam, S.P. Saravanan in Erode, Vignesh Vijayakumar in Salem and P.V. Srividya in Krishnagiri)