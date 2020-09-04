Western region in T.N. sees 1,328 cases and 13 deaths

04 September 2020 22:55 IST

Coimbatore district reports 595 cases and four deaths

The Western region on Friday saw 1,328 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths, with Coimbatore district reporting 595 new cases and four deaths.

Those who died of the disease in Coimbatore were aged 49, 58, 64, and 50. Tirupur reported the death of two persons aged 65 and 63 and in Salem seven persons aged 56, 72, 80, 72, 75, 81, and 32 died.

Of the total 17,865 cases in Coimbatore district, 12,992 have recovered. On Friday, 428 patients were discharged. The district has so far reported 322 deaths.

Six test positive in Kundadam

Six employees of a private spinning mill in Kundadam were among the 90 new cases in Tiruppur district. Dharapuram Sub-Collector Pavankumar Giriyappanavar said the mill would remain closed for one week.

The remaining employees would be isolated on the premises. The six men, aged between 18 and 22, were admitted to Dharapuram Government Hospital. Four employees of the same mill had reported positive in August.

Of the 3,109 cases in Tiruppur district, 2,065 have recovered. On Friday, 72 patients were discharged.

Of the 239 cases reported in Salem, 234 were indigenous. Four persons had returned from Krishnagiri, Namakkal, Thiruvallur and one from Uttar Pradesh.

Three Health Department staff, an Armed Reserve police personnel and a postal staff were among the 75 new cases in Namakkal district. Fifteen persons had returned from Salem, Coimbatore, Karur, Erode and Thiruporur.

Erode district reported 121 new cases, taking the districts’ tally to 3,587.

Ninety-five persons tested positive in The Nilgiris. This is the largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases recorded so far in the district. The number of confirmed cases in the Nilgiris stood at 1,810.

With 72 new cases, the total number of cases in Krishnagiri rose to 2,390. The 41 new cases in Dharmapuri took the total number of cases to 1,371.