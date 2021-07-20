Coimbatore

Western region attracts investments

The western districts are all set to see nearly ₹ 5,000 crore investment as five companies signed Memoranda of Understanding with the State government on Tuesday.

According to a press release, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode and Salem districts will see new investments in textiles, automobile components, renewable energy, and aerospace sectors.

JSW Renew Energy Two Limited, Srivaru Motors, Arthanari Loom Centre, Premier Fine Linen, and Arcv Holdings signed the agreements on Tuesday.

Foundation laid

Foundation was also laid for Ansell Sterile’s unit at SIPCOT, Perundurai, to make sterile gloves. And, Coral Manufacturing Works’ unit, set up at an investment of ₹ 200 crore, at Modakurichi in Erode district was inaugurated, the press release added.


