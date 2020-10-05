Western districts witness 1,501 cases, 17 deaths

Coimbatore district on Monday reported 468 new cases of COVID-19.

The Health Department said that 4,890 patients from Coimbatore were undergoing treatment for the disease as of Monday.

According to the Department, seven patients from the district succumbed to the disease on Monday, taking the death toll to 469. As many as 460 persons returned to their homes after recovering from COVID-19 on Monday.

Tiruppur district reported three COVID-19 deaths and 132 fresh cases, taking the district’s overall tally to 8,989 cases.

A 60-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man died at Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital on Sunday and a 60-year-old man from the district died at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Saturday while undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

Out of the 8,989 cases, 7,459 have recovered and 1,383 were active cases. Tiruppur district reported 147 deaths in total. On Monday, 152 patients from the district were discharged from various hospitals upon recovery from COVID-19.

As many as 337 cases were reported in Salem. According to health officials, among them, 333 cases were indigenous, including 210 in corporation limits. Four patients have returned from Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri.

Two patients affected with COVID-19 died here. A 56-year-old man from Salem, and a 67-year-old man from Namakkal, who were undergoing treatment at private hospitals died on Sunday.

In Namakkal, 147 cases were reported. Health officials said 10 patients have returned from other districts like Chennai, Erode, Tiruppur, Nilgiris, Coimbatore and Salem.

In the Nilgiris, 169 people tested positive for COVID-19. With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 4,746. The death toll in the district stands at 28 with 852 people undergoing treatment.

Erode district reported 92 new cases taking the tally to 7,488. While 117 persons were discharged, 1,087 continue to be under treatment. Two persons died, raising the death toll to 95 in the district.

In Krishnagiri, 72 persons tested positive and in Dharmapuri, 83 tested positive. Three persons of a family succumbed to the disease in Krishnagiri on Monday. The victims belonged to Sathur village in Pochampalli and were undergoing treatment at Krishnagiri government hospital.