Western districts reeled under power crisis during DMK regime: O. Panneerselvam

The western districts of Coimbatore, Erode, Tiruppur, Karur and Namakkal were hit by power cuts between 2006 and 2011 when the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam was in power, O. Panneerselvam, Deputy Chief Minister and Coordinator of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), said here on Tuesday.

Campaigning for C.P. Radhakrishnan, the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate for the Coimbatore Lok Sabha Constituency, Mr. Panneerselvam said the then Electricity Minister in the State Arcot Veeraswami had said that if the DMK lost power it would be because of the power cut issue. It was during the DMK rule that the State faced land grabbing and law and order issues. There is peace now and no communal clashes, he said.

The DMK suffered continuous defeat in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and in the 2011 and 2016 Assembly polls. The party had nine Ministers in the Central Government for 10 years (2004-2014). The State had paid ₹1 lakh crore as tax to the Centre. Yet, they did nothing to get funds from the Centre for the State, he said.

When Jayalalithaa was the Opposition leader in the State, she wanted the final order of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal published in the Government Gazette. The DMK was in power in the State and was part of the alliance at the Centre. But it did not take steps to solve the Cauvery issue, he said. It was Jayalalithaa who took steps to resolve it.

The DMK and Congress were responsible for stopping the jallikattu, he alleged. It was Prime Minister Modi who got permission from five departments on a single day for conducting it.

The DMK was bent on implementing the Sethusamuthiram project. Though the AIADMK said the project would be a failure, former Union Minister T.R. Balu went ahead and spent ₹40,000 crore on it. No one knows where the money went, he said.

Tamil Nadu topped in paddy production in the country for four years. The State Government plans to implement schemes to the tune of ₹15 lakh crore by 2023. Six lakh tenements were constructed so far and it will be a hut-free State by 2023, he added.