Western districts record 670 COVID-19 cases

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in western districts reached 670 on Sunday.

Coimbatore district recorded 220 new positive cases on Sunday, bringing the tally to 3,459.

The district had 1,491 active cases and the death toll increased to 39 after a 75-year-old woman died on Saturday.

Members of the medical wing of Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam on Sunday volunteered the burial of a 68-year-old man from Podanur who died at a private hospital late on Saturday. This death was not included in Sunday’s media bulletin.

The 220 positive cases reported on Sunday included 17 from Selvapuram, nine from Ramanathapuram, eight from Avarampalayam, seven each from Ganapathy, Ukkadam and Perur, six each from Kuniyamuthur and Singanallur, and five each from Pollachi and Sundaram Street.

Salem district recorded 162 positive cases on Sunday. According to health department officials, 149 cases were indigenous and nine had travelled from other districts and four from other states.

Namakkal district registered nine cases.

Dharmapuri recorded 130 cases and Krishnagiri 52.

Tiruppur tally touches 700

Tiruppur district reported 32 fresh cases with the overall tally touching 700.

The 32 cases are from Anupparpalayam, Kovilpalayam, Vadugapalayam, Elavanthi, Pethappampatti and Goundampalayam in Avinashi Block.

Erode district reported 34 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 618.

In the Nilgiris, 31 people tested positive, bringing the total number of cases in the district so far to 692. The district administration said that 25 of the people who were found to be infected on Sunday were local residents, while six were from other districts.