West Zone IG to hold additional charge

Inspector General of Police (West Zone) A. Amalraj will hold additional charge of Coimbatore City Police Commissioner.

The arrangement was made after City Police Commissioner S. Davidson Devasirvatham was transferred and appointed as Additional Director General of Police, Intelligence. The Home Department is yet to announce a replacement for the post.

A senior official from the city police said that Mr. Amalraj, who had earlier been the Commissioner of Coimbatore City Police, will hold the additional charge until the new appointment is made.

Mr. Devasirvatham was appointed as the Commissioner on March 25 based on a direction of the Election Commission of India.