West Zone IG launches suicide prevention hotline in the Nilgiris

Inspector General of Police (West Zone) R. Sudhakar on Monday launched a suicide prevention hotline to curb the number of suicides in the district.

At the launch of ‘Thulir’ suicide prevention hotline, Mr. Sudhakar told reporters there were no major law and order issues in the Nilgiris, with crime rates being extremely low. Apart from traffic-related issues, the most cases handled by the police were of suicides.

The IG said that over 250 cases of suicides were recorded in 2020 and 2021. Suicide rates were high among students from other districts who move here to study, he added.

The dedicated suicide prevention hotline will be operational 24 hours a day, with counsellors stationed at the district police office in Udhagamandalam. “We are hoping to provide support and assistance to vulnerable people and bring down the number of suicides,” said Mr. Sudhakar. He said that the “Thulir” suicide prevention hotline can be reached via phone at 91505-10100, 0423-2444111 and 0423-2223828. Mr. Sudhakar was joined by top officials from the Nilgiris district police, including Superintendent of police Ashish Rawat, at the launch.

Mr. Sudhakar also inspected vehicles as well as equipment used by the Nilgiris district police at the Government Arts College ground on Monday.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)