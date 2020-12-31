West Zone districts saw decline in accidents, law and order cases in 2020: IG

The West Zone of the Tamil Nadu Police saw a decline in road accidents and law and order cases this year in comparison with 2019, Inspector General of Police (West Zone) K. Periaiah said on Wednesday.

West Zone comprises eight districts, namely Coimbatore, Tiruppur, the Nilgiris, Salem, Erode, Namakkal, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri.

Mr. Periaiah said deaths due to road accidents had reduced this year by 19.55%, compared to the previous year. Only 1,675 road accident deaths were reported in 2020, as against 2,082 in 2019.

Accident cases registered in the West Zone also saw a decline of 18.48%. While 12,619 cases were registered in 2019, only 10,286 were registered in 2020. However, there was an increase in the number of motor vehicle petty cases as 33,93,835 cases were registered and a fine of over ₹20.54 crore was collected.

As for law and order cases, the number of murder cases saw a decline this year. A total of 4,360 cases of murder were registered across eight districts this year, as against 4,462 last year. Similarly, cases such as murder for gain, robbery and chain snatching also saw a decline and 68% of the stolen properties were recovered by the police. There was an increase in the cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act across the zone as 511 POCSO cases were registered, but this was due to increase in awareness among the public, Mr. Periaiah said.

A total of 8,784 cases saw the conviction of the accused in various courts in 2020, which included 40 murder cases and 44 POCSO Act cases.

Mr. Periaiah also commended the work of all the police officers and personnel amid the COVID-19 pandemic in West Zone, the release said.

COVID-19 cases

In a release on Wednesday, the Coimbatore District Police said that 179 police officers and personnel contracted COVID-19 this year. A woman constable from the District Armed Reserve named Thanga Isakki died of the infection and the others recovered.