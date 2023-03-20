Wellness centre to be inaugurated in Coimbatore on March 22: MP

March 20, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The wellness centre under the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is expected to be inaugurated on March 22 by Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya via video conferencing, said Coimbatore MP P.R. Natarajan.

The works were completed over two months ago and after repeated representations, the centre would be inaugurated on Wednesday, he added.

The centre, located on State Bank Road and opposite Shanthi Saradha Theatre, is expected to help over 5,000 beneficiaries from Coimbatore, Erode, Salem, Tiruppur, and the Nilgiris districts, he said.

“At present, provisions have been set to provide treatment in allopathy method. Soon, Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH) services will also be rendered. Only minimal staff and doctors have been appointed now. Additional manpower has also been requested,” the MP said.