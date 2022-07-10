Well-being programme for women police held in Tiruppur

Aiming to bring down the stress level of police personnel in the district, the Tiruppur Rural Police organised a training programme on emotional well-being for Women police officers here on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police G. Shashank Sai inaugurated the seminar on mental health and emotional well-being. Mr. Sai said the objective was to create awareness among women police officers of all ranks on how to handle mental health issues.

G. Barani, Associate Professor from Bharathiar University, Coimbatore, who is a Human Resource Management expert, held a discussion on maintaining work-life balance, stress management, and day-to-day challenges faced by the women police personnel.

Mr. Sai said the Department had conducted various programmes for the family members of police personnel on handling stress and such initiatives would continue. A total of 110 women police personnel across the district participated.