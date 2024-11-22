Welfare schemes have spurred T.N.’s academic progress, says Higher Education Minister

Tamil Nadu has attained 47 percent Gross Enrolment Ratio in higher education, as against 28 percent at the national level, with ideal schemes, Minister for Higher Education Govi Chezhiyaan said in Coimbatore on Friday.

Naan Mudhalvan skill development initiative has benefited 27 lakh students. Of them, one lakh students have been placed in remunerative jobs, the Minister said, chairing the Regional Stakeholders Consultative Meeting.

Seven lakh girl students have benefitted from Pudhumai Penn scheme, and two lakh male students from the newly-launched Tamil Pudhalvan scheme.

The DMK dispensation had waived fee for the students admitted into professional programmes under the 7.5 percent reservation for government school students.

A sum of ₹213 crore was sanctioned for meeting the expenses of these students for engineering education alone, the Minister said.

The meeting conducted on the advice of Chief Minister was meant to further enhance academic excellence through feedback from the stakeholders, he said.

K. Gopal, Additional Chief Secretary; E. Sundaravalli, Commissioner, Director of Collegiate Education; Director of Technical Education T. Abraham; Vice-Chairman, Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education M.P. Vijayakumar; and District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, also took part.

