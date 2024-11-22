 />

November 22, 2024e-Paper

Welfare schemes have spurred T.N.’s academic progress, says Higher Education Minister

Published - November 22, 2024 09:29 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu has attained 47 percent Gross Enrolment Ratio in higher education, as against 28 percent at the national level, with ideal schemes, Minister for Higher Education Govi Chezhiyaan said in Coimbatore on Friday.

Naan Mudhalvan skill development initiative has benefited 27 lakh students. Of them, one lakh students have been placed in remunerative jobs, the Minister said, chairing the Regional Stakeholders Consultative Meeting.

Seven lakh girl students have benefitted from Pudhumai Penn scheme, and two lakh male students from the newly-launched Tamil Pudhalvan scheme.

The DMK dispensation had waived fee for the students admitted into professional programmes under the 7.5 percent reservation for government school students.

A sum of ₹213 crore was sanctioned for meeting the expenses of these students for engineering education alone, the Minister said.

The meeting conducted on the advice of Chief Minister was meant to further enhance academic excellence through feedback from the stakeholders, he said.

K. Gopal, Additional Chief Secretary; E. Sundaravalli, Commissioner, Director of Collegiate Education; Director of Technical Education T. Abraham; Vice-Chairman, Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education M.P. Vijayakumar; and District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, also took part.

Published - November 22, 2024 09:29 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.