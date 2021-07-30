Welfare scheme benefits disbursed to workers

COIMBATORE

30 July 2021 23:50 IST

As many as 1,500 workers in Coimbatore district who are registered with the labour welfare boards will receive benefits under various welfare schemes implemented by the Government.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated in Chennai on Friday disbursement of benefits to 50,000 unorganised sector workers. As part of the State-wide programme, Coimbatore Collector G.S. Sameeran launched disbursement of the benefits in the district.

A press release from the district administration said the government is implementing schemes for workers in the organised and unorganised sectors. In Coimbatore district, 16 workers registered with the Manual Workers Welfare Board will receive ₹36,000 as education support, ₹2,67 lakh will be given to families of 11 workers who died of natural causes and ₹2.07 lakh to families of two workers who died in accidents. Further, 1,000 workers will get ₹1000 each as financial support.

Further, ₹5000 will be given as education support to two drivers registered with the Unorganised Sector Drivers Welfare Board, ₹25,000 to the family of a worker who died of natural causes, and ₹1000 each to 39 workers as financial support.

For workers registered with the Construction Workers Welfare Board in the district, ₹3000 will be given as education support to two workers, ₹1.02 lakh to the family of a worker who died in an accident, ₹50,000 to families of two workers who died of natural causes, and ₹1000 easch to 424 workers. Thus, ₹21.58 lakh will be distributed to 1,500 workers in the district, the release said.