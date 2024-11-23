 />

Welfare programme for sanitation workers held in Coimbatore

Published - November 23, 2024 06:40 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

The Anti-Corruption & Vigilance Council of India, an NGO, in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu Cleanliness Workers Welfare Board, organised a Caretakers Enhancement Programme in Coimbatore on Saturday.

The event was inaugurated by Mayor K. Ranganayaki, who also unveiled a handbook detailing various schemes available for Safai Karamcharis. M. Sam Prakash, Chairman of the Anti-Corruption & Vigilance Council of India, also attended the ceremony.

Over 250 conservancy workers, both contract and permanent, from the south zone attended the programme. It offered skill development and vocational education opportunities, including courses in beautician training, hairdressing, nail art, mehendi design, and garland making. Interested participants were provided with free 7-day courses, with certificates awarded upon completion.

S. Murugan, a contract worker responsible for cleaning drains in the city, said, “This camp helped us understand the schemes available to us from both the Central and State governments, especially the loans for our children to pursue higher education.”

K. Indrani, another conservancy worker, found the skill development sessions particularly beneficial. “People involved in door-to-door waste collection from morning till afternoon can now pursue additional work in the evening, allowing us to earn extra income,” she said.

The programme aimed to address medical and scheme-related issues faced by workers and their family members, offering valuable resources and opportunities for improvement.

Ms. Ranganayaki said, “The camp is organised zonally to ensure it benefits everyone, and in the future, welfare programmes will continue to be conducted for our workers.”

