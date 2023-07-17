Welfare board identity cards distributed to 1,000 sanitary workers in Salem

July 17, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Salem

For the first time in the State, over 1,000 sanitary workers received the Tamil Nadu Sanitation Welfare Board identity cards on a single day.

At a function here on Sunday, Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru distributed the identity cards. The card will cover accident insurance, natural death compensation, funeral compensation, education assistance, marriage assistance, financial assistance, aid for spectacles, and old-age pension.

A total of 1,227 sanitary workers have been registered with the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme. This will empower the workers and their family members to get medical assistance from the empanelled list of hospitals.

A maternal and child health monitoring kit, comprising a weighing machine, sphygmomanometer, stethoscope, glucometer, digital thermometer, and other items has been distributed to 100 urban health nurses of Salem Corporation at a cost of ₹17 lakh. The kit will be taken during field visit to the houses of pregnant women for routine check-up by the health nurses.

Corporation health officials said that there are 1,256 sanitary workers working on a temporary basis. To cover these workers and get all the benefits of permanent workers, the Salem Corporation, through Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing Development Corporation (TAHDCO), has taken steps to make them members of the welfare board.

Similarly, the kit distributed to health nurses will reduce maternal deaths. Most of the complications after delivery for women are overweight, high blood pressure, and diabetes.

Through this kit, the nurses will identify any change within 42 days of the delivery and will help 100% to prevent maternal deaths. Every year, 10,000 to 11,000 births are recorded in Corporation limits. “Now, we have distributed these kits to nurses in all the 16 urban primary health centres,” officials added.