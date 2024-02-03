Welfare assistance worth ₹3.14 crore under Makkaludan Mudhalvar scheme distributed in Namakkal

February 03, 2024 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - Namakkal

Welfare assistance worth ₹13.14 crore was distributed to 3,349 beneficiaries under the Makkaludan Mudhalvar Scheme on Saturday.

Following Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s launch of the Makkaludan Mudhalvar scheme in Coimbatore district on December 18, 2023, special camps were held in five municipalities and 18 town panchayats in Namakkal District for nine days from December 18 to December 29. In these camps, officials received petitions from the public. Based on the petitions on Saturday, District collector S. Uma and Rajya sabha member K.R.N. Rajeshkumar distributed welfare assistance to beneficiaries.

MLAs P. Ramalingam and K. Ponnusamy were present for the function along with local body representatives, and officials from concerned departments.

