Welfare assistance handed over to persons with disabilities in Udhagamandalam

November 29, 2022 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

Welfare assistance amounting to ₹2.9 lakh was handed over to 39 persons with disabilities at a special grievances redress camp held in Udhagamandalam on Tuesday.

The camp was organised by the Department for the Welfare of Differently-abled Person.

In the Nilgiris, Collector S.P. Amrith on Tuesday handed over ₹2,000 each to 10 mentally challenged persons. Ten persons with physical disabilities were also given ₹2,000 each. The Collector also handed over wheelchairs, glasses for persons with visual impairments, probing canes, hearing aids and other equipment to assist persons with disabilities in the district.

The Collector also felicitated athletes who won a place on the podium in a shot put event organised by the Tamil Nadu Sports Council for the Deaf, as well as students who won prizes at a science exhibition held in a private college in the Nilgiris.

At the event, Mr. Amrith said officials explained to the attendees the different welfare schemes available to persons with disabilities. He urged people who studied at least up to Class X to enroll at the local employment office. He also said banks offered loans for persons with disabilities to run their own businesses and urged that they make use of the schemes available.

